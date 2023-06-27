Hyderabad, districts grappling with deficient rainfall

Hyderabad, known for its average rainfall of 97.4 mm in June, has so far received a deficit rainfall of 63.7 mm, according to India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 07:40 AM, Tue - 27 June 23

This year, the monsoons arrived in Hyderabad on June 21, a delay of thirteen days from its usual arrival on June 8.

Hyderabad: The State capital and the districts have been left yearning for the south west monsoons to gain strength and bring copious amounts of rain. This year, the monsoons arrived in the city on June 21, a delay of thirteen days from its usual arrival on June 8. However, the joyous occasion soon turned into a disappointment as the city witnessed meager rainfall, leaving numerous localities longing for more rainfall.

The south west monsoon data by Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has indicated that Hyderabad and almost all the districts are grappling with deficient and large deficient rainfall.

The city, known for its average rainfall of 97.4 mm in June, has so far received a deficit rainfall of 63.7 mm, according to India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad. Areas such as Saroornagar, Saidabad, and several others faced the brunt of large deficient rainfall, while Musheerabad, Amberpet, Himayatnagar, Nampally, Asifnagar, Golconda, Bahadurpura, Bandlaguda, and Charminar experienced a spell of rainfall that fell short of their usual quota.

Certain pockets within the city, however, have been blessed with a fair share of rainfall. Localities like Shaikpet, Ameerpet, Marredpally, Trimulgherry, Secunderabad, Asifnagar, Quthbullapur, and Patancheru have witnessed a comparatively bountiful downpour. Solely Rajendranagar boasts of substantial rainfall, providing a glimmer of hope amidst this parched panorama.

According to Sravani, the Scientist C Incharge at IMD-Hyderabad, the delayed onset of the monsoon is not a stranger to the city, as it faced a similar situation in 2020. “However, the current year is marked by an unprecedented combination of postponed monsoon and less meager rainfall,” she said.

The IMD-H official added that light to moderate rains will continue to grace the city till Tuesday. Subsequently, a pause is predicted until July 3, accompanied by a slight increase in maximum temperatures.