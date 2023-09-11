Dry weather to prevail in Hyderabad in coming few days

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), residents can expect the rains to take a backseat starting from Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: After experiencing inclement weather conditions in the form of intermittent rains and cloudy conditions for more than a week, people in Hyderabad and other parts of the State can now expect dry weather to prevail in the coming few days. On Monday, the State’s Capital witnessed sunny conditions with mercury rising to 30.9 degree Celsius during the day.

Throughout last week, the daytime temperatures in Hyderabad consistently hovered between 24 degree Celsius and 26 degree Celsius due to extensive cloud cover and rains. People relished the relatively dry day on Monday, with just one or two short spells of rain towards the evening.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), residents can expect the rains to take a backseat starting from Tuesday. With the exception of one or two brief spells, no major rainfall is predicted for the next two to three days in Hyderabad. This forecast extends to other districts in the state, which are also expected to receive very light to light rains.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad has issued a significant update stating that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the northwest Bay of Bengal within the next two days. This development is expected to have implications for the weather in Telangana.

In their forecast, the IMD elaborated, “Heavy rains at isolated places, thunderstorms with lightning, and gusty winds are likely to impact Telangana starting from September 14.”

Also Read Delhi top city for iPhone enthusiasts; Hyderabad gets fifth spot