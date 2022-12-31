DS Chauhan takes charge as Rachakonda CP

DS Chauhan took charge as the Rachakonda Police Commissioner. He took the charge from Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, who served as Rachakonda Police Commissioner for nearly seven years.

Chauhan previously served as Additional Commissioner of Police (law and order), Hyderabad City Police. Bhagwat is now posted as Additional DG (CID) Telangana.

After assuming charge, Chauhan thanked the State government for giving him an opportunity to serve the people and said he would strive to ensure safety and security of citizens and peace in the area. He instructed the officers to take up required security arrangements and give no scope for any untoward incidents during the New Year celebrations.