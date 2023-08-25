Dubai-Kochi flight makes emergency landing at RGIA

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:14 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Hyderabad: A flight bound to Kochi from Dubai made an emergency landing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) after a group of youngsters allegedly in an inebriated condition created nuisance with co-passengers and cabin crew on Thursday.

The incident occurred when the four passengers who had consumed alcohol on the flight started making nuisance mid-air and were first confronted by the co-passengers.

They behaved rudely with them and picked up a fight creating a ruckus.

Immediately, the passengers complained to the flight cabin crew, who intervened and tried to pacify the youngsters, but in vain.

The intoxicated passengers tried to assault the airliner staff as well.

Police sources said on being alerted by the cabin crew, the pilots decided to make an emergency landing in Hyderabad after informing the airport control room.

On reaching RGIA, the security personnel took the four persons into custody and further handed them over to the RGIA police, who booked a case on complaint from the airliner staff and took up investigation