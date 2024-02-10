Dulquer Salmaan’s romantic blockbuster ‘Sita Ramam’ set for Valentine’s Day re-release

This movie holds a special place in the hearts of both actors, garnering praise from audiences and critics alike for its compelling story and stellar performances.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 February 2024, 06:36 PM

Hyderabad: Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur‘s blockbuster film ‘Sita Ramam’ is set for a grand re-release in theatres, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced under the esteemed banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, ‘Sita Ramam’ boasts a talented ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Sumanth, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, and others.

With its engaging narrative and captivating visuals, ‘Sita Ramam’ promises to once again mesmerise audiences as it returns to the big screen, offering a perfect cinematic treat for Valentine’s Day celebrations.

Vyjayanthi Movies took its social media platforms to announce the existing news for movie buffs.

“This Valentines Day, we are revisiting you all, for the love of cinema & for the love of love. #SitaRamam re-releasing this FEB 14,” Vyjayanthi Movies wrote on it X handle.