Durgam Chinnaiah asks electors to be wary of Congress nominee

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:09 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

File photo

Mancherial: BRS candidate from Bellampalli Durgam Chinnaiah urged the public to be wary of Congress candidate G Vinod, who he said, was touring the Assembly constituency after a gap of four years carrying bags of cash to induce voters.

Addressing a poll rally in Bellampalli on Wednesday as part of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s campaign, Chinnaiah flayed Vinod for trying to lure the electors by offering cash for votes. He said Vinod could not win from Bellampalli in 2018 and would cheat the public and stay in Hyderabad after the polls.

“Hailing from a financially weak Dalit family and being the son of a farmer, I could rise to become an MLA. This political career is gifted by Chandrashekhar Rao,” he said, adding that Bellampalli had witnessed an unprecedented growth on many fronts from 2014 to 2023.

Chinnaiah cited creation of a 100-bedded hospital, food processing zone and dialysis centre for Bellampalli and titles to 7,000 occupants of lands belonging to SCCL.

Earlier, Chandrashekhar Rao welcomed Sabbani Krishna, a national leader of the CPI (M) and Rajesham of CPI, Kasam Sathish from YSRCP into the BRS.