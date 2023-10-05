Dyson Zone noise-cancelling headphones launched in India

The MyDyson App provides smart connectivity, allowing users to customize their acoustic experience and monitor air quality in real-time. The Dyson Zone™ headphones are available for purchase directly from Dyson, with prices starting at INR 59,900.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:07 PM, Thu - 5 October 23

Dyson has introduced the Dyson Zone noise-cancelling headphones in the Indian market, showcasing a culmination of over five years of rigorous research and development. These headphones promise an unparalleled listening experience with features like 50 hours of continuous playback, advanced noise cancellation, and faithful audio reproduction across the entire sound spectrum.

Unlike conventional practices, Dyson engineers took a scientific approach to ensure high-fidelity sound, employing measures like left-right balance, harmonic distortion, and frequency response. The headphones house 11 microphones, with eight dedicated to reducing noise pollution and monitoring surroundings.

To ensure comfort, the headphones are designed to distribute weight evenly across the head, inspired by a horse’s saddle. The materials are meticulously chosen for comfort, stability, and noise reduction.

Addressing urban pollution concerns, the headphones include a “transparent” mode for active noise cancellation while maintaining awareness of surroundings. They also offer an additional microphone for clear telephony and a removable visor for purified air projection.

This innovative product not only enhances the listening experience but also addresses critical issues like noise and air pollution, aligning with Dyson’s commitment to cutting-edge engineering and environmental consciousness.