EAM Jaishankar meets former Vietnamese Foreign Minister Nguyen Dy Nien

Jaishankar on Monday also met Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and valued his guidance for further development of India-Vietnam ties.

By ANI Published Date - 07:48 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Hanoi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday met former Vietnamese Foreign Minister Nguyen Dy Nien.

The EAM said Nien’s sentiments for India and Varanasi were truly moving.

“A memorable conversation with Nguyen Dy Nien, former Vietnamese Foreign Minister (2000-06). As a 1950s alumnus of BHU, his sentiments for India and Varanasi were truly moving,” the EAM wrote on ‘X’.

“Honoured to call on PM Pham Minh Chinh of Vietnam today evening. Conveyed the greetings of PM @narendramodi. Valued his guidance for the further development of our bilateral relationship. A stronger India-Vietnam partnership contributes to a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” the EAM wrote on ‘X’.

The EAM also met the Chairman of the External Relation Commission of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Le Hoai Trung.

“A useful exchange of views with Le Hoai Trung, Chairman of the External Relation Commission of the Communist Party of Vietnam. The convergent approach of India and Vietnam on key regional and global issues was manifest,” Jaishankar wrote on ‘X’.

The EAM is on an official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of his counterpart Bui Thanh Son.

During his visit, the EAM unveiled the bust of Rabindranath Tagore in Bac Ninh province of Vietnam and watched a performance by the Quan Ho Art Theater group.

Jaishankar shared about the event saying, “Witnessed a great performance by Quan Ho Art Theater group from Bac Ninh province. The group will travel to India for the 9th India International Dance and Music Festival in New Delhi.” Later on, the minister also interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora and visited the Phat Tich Pagoda Buddhist Cultural Centre in Bac Ninh province.

EAM shared on X, “Good to interact with members of the Indian community in Bac Ninh province.” He added, “The India and Vietnam civilizational connection is so visible at the Phat Tich pagoda in Bac Ninh. Appreciate the warmth of my welcome.” Phat Tich Pagoda is a Buddhist cultural centre that contains the cultural and sculptural values of the Ly Dynasty.