No English version paper for TS EAMCET 2023

JNTU-Hyderabad, which is holding TS EAMCET has decided to do away with the exclusive English version question paper this year

Hyderabad: There will be no exclusive English medium question paper in the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023, scheduled to be conducted from May 7 to 11. Students have to choose the medium of question paper between English and Telugu, and English-Urdu.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad, which is holding the test has decided to do away with the exclusive English version question paper this year. As a large number of candidates register, the entrance test is conducted in multiple sessions spread across five days every year and a candidate is eligible to appear only in one session. With the exam conducted in multiple sessions, candidates might compare the difficulty of the question paper in each session.

To eliminate any such variations in the difficulty levels of question papers in various sessions, the university has adopted a normalisation process. Due to the normalisation process, marks of the easy session may be reduced marginally and marks of the hard session may increase marginally on the global scale. This depends on the average performance of students in each session.

However, according to officials, those candidates from urban areas appearing for the EAMCET with the exclusive English version question paper were scoring high overall average after normalisation in each session. This factor was impacting the scores of the candidates appearing in bilingual languages i.e., English and Telugu, and English Urdu as their average was less compared to urban students.

This pattern was observed in the last three Eamcets prompting the university to remove the exclusive English version question paper. “Though it is an additional burden on the university as it has to translate all questions from English to Telugu and Urdu languages, we want to ensure that students, particularly from rural backgrounds are not at disadvantage,” an official said.

Meanwhile, the registration for EAMCET 2023 is set to commence at https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/ from Friday with the last date to apply without a late fee being April 10.