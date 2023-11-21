East Coast Railway to run special trains for Ayyappa devotees traveling to Sabarimala

These trains have the composition of One second AC, Four Third AC, Ten Sleeper Class, Five second class sitting and Two second class sitting cum luggage/ Divyangjan coaches.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Tue - 21 November 23

Visakhapatnam: East Coast Railway will run special trains between Visakhapatnam and Kollam and Srikakulam and Kollam for the convenience of Ayyappa devotees visiting Sabarimala.

According to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi of Waltair Division, train No. 08537 Srikakulam Road- Kollam weekly special express train will leave Srikakulam Road on Saturdays at 11.00hrs from November 25 this month to January 27 to reach Kollam on Sunday at 18.00hrs.

In the return direction the train No. 08538 Kollam-Srikakulam Road weekly special train will leave Kollam on Sundays at 19.35hrs from Nov. 26 to January 28 to reach Srikakulam Road at 02.00hrs.

This pair of special trains will have stoppages at Chipurupalli, Vizianagaram, Kottavalasa, Pendurthi, Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Podunur, Palakkad, Thrichur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chenganseri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara between the Srikakulam Road and Kollam stations.

Similarly, train No. 08539 Visakhapatnam- Kollam special express train will leave Visakhapatnam on Wednesdays at 08.20hrs from Nov. 29 to January 31 to reach Kollam on Thursdays at 12.55hrs.

In the return direction, the train No. 08540 Kollam-Visakhapatnam weekly special train will leave Kollam on Thursdays at 19.35hrs from Nov. 30 to February 1, 2024 to reach Visakhapatnam on Fridays at 23.20hrs.

This pair of special trains will have stoppages at Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Podunur, Palakkad, Thrichur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chenganseri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara and Kayamkulam between the Visakhapatnam and Kollam stations.

These trains have the composition of LHB coaches of Twelve 3 AC Economy coaches, Six General Second Class coaches, Two Generator cars.