East Coast Railway extends special trains to Secunderabad, Tirupati and Bangalore

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

Visakhapatnam: The East Coast Railway has decided to extend the weekly special trains from Visakhapatnama to Secunderabad, Tirupati and Bangalore.

According to a railway release here on Wednesday, train No. 08579 Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Wednesdays at 19.00hrs from December 6 next month to January 31, 2024 to reach Secunderabad on the next day at 09.05hrs.

In the return direction, the train No.08580 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam weekly Special train will leave Secunderabad on Thursdays at 19.40hrs from Dec. 7 next month to February 1, 2024 to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 09.15hrs.

Stoppages: Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Kaikaluru, Gudivda, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad.

Composition: 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-5, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-5, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2 .

Similarly, train No. 08583 Visakhapatnam- Tirupati weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Mondays at 19.00hrs from Dec. 4 to January 9 to reach Tirupati on the next day at 09.15hrs.

In the return direction the train No. 08584 Tirupati- Visakhapatnam weekly special will leave Tirupati at 21.55hrs on Tuesday from Dec. 5 to Jan. 30 to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 10.15hrs.

Stoppages: Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Srikalahasti and Renigunta between Visakhapatnam and Tirupati.

Composition: 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-5, Sleeper Class-9, General Second Class-4, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-1, Generator Motor car-1 LHB Coaches.

Also, train No. 08543 Visakhapatnam- SMV Bangalore weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Sundays at 15:55hrs from Dec. 3 to Jan. 28 to reach SMV Bangalore on the next day at 12:30hrs.

In the return direction the train No. 08544 SMV Bangalore -Visakhapatnam weekly special will leave SMV Bangalore at 15.50hrs on Mondays from Dec. 4 to Jan. 29 to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 13.30hrs.

Stoppages: Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Kuppam, Bangarapet, Krishnarajapuram between Visakhapatnam and SMV Bangalore.

Composition: 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-5, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-5, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2.