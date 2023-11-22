East Coast Railway extends special trains to Secunderabad, Tirupati and Bangalore

The East Coast Railway has decided to extend the weekly special trains from Visakhapatnama to Secunderabad, Tirupati and Bangalore
According to a railway release here on Wednesday, train No. 08579 Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Wednesdays at 19.00hrs from December 6 next month to January 31, 2024 to reach Secunderabad on the next day at 09.05hrs.
In the return direction, the train No.08580 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam weekly Special train will leave Secunderabad on Thursdays at 19.40hrs from Dec. 7 next month to February 1, 2024 to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 09.15hrs.
Stoppages: Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Kaikaluru, Gudivda, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad.
Composition: 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-5, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-5, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2 .
Similarly, train No. 08583 Visakhapatnam- Tirupati weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Mondays at 19.00hrs from Dec. 4 to January 9 to reach Tirupati on the next day at 09.15hrs.
In the return direction the train No. 08584 Tirupati- Visakhapatnam weekly special will leave Tirupati at 21.55hrs on Tuesday from Dec. 5 to Jan. 30 to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 10.15hrs.
Stoppages: Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Srikalahasti and Renigunta between Visakhapatnam and Tirupati.
Composition: 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-5, Sleeper Class-9, General Second Class-4, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-1, Generator Motor car-1 LHB Coaches.
Also, train No. 08543 Visakhapatnam- SMV Bangalore weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Sundays at 15:55hrs from Dec. 3 to Jan. 28 to reach SMV Bangalore on the next day at 12:30hrs.
In the return direction the train No. 08544 SMV Bangalore -Visakhapatnam weekly special will leave SMV Bangalore at 15.50hrs on Mondays from Dec. 4 to Jan. 29 to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 13.30hrs.
Stoppages: Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Kuppam, Bangarapet, Krishnarajapuram between Visakhapatnam and SMV Bangalore.
Composition: 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-5, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-5, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2.