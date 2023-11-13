SC categorization panel will not delay sub-categorization issue: Kishan Reddy

This is not a commission or a committee, but a special task force. The Supreme Court will be monitoring the progress of the task force, Kishan Reddy said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: State BJP President G Kishan Reddy on Monday said the committee announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the issue of sub-categorization of Scheduled Castes was not to delay the issue, but to speedup the process of categorization.

Addressing a press conference here, Kishan Reddy said several political parties were spreading lies that the constitution of panel would further delay the process of SC categorisation, which was not true. “This is not a commission or a committee, but a special task force. The Supreme Court will be monitoring the progress of the task force,”he said.

Also Read Telangana Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi to support BRS

Blaming the Congress for the delay in resolving the SC catergorisation issue, Kishan Reddy said though Justice Usha Mehra Commission constituted by the UPA government submitted its report recommending the sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes, the Congress government put the issue in cold storage.