East Coast Railway extends special trains

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:46 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

Visakhapatnam: East Coast Railway has extended some special trains to clear extra rush of passengers.

According to a release here on Monday, train No. 06059 Coimbatore – Barauni Un-Reserved Special will leave Coimbatore at 11.50hrs on December 12, 19, and 26 (Tuesdays) to reach Barauni on the third Day at 13.00hrs. In the return direction, train No. 06060 Barauni –Podanur Un-Reserved Special will leave Barauni at 23.45hrs on Dec. 14, 21, and 28 (Thursdays) to reach Podanur on the fourth Day at 02.45hrs.

Stoppages: Trippur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Perambur, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Duvvada, Vizianagaram, Bobbili, Parvatipuram, Rayagada, Muniguda, Titlagarh, Sambalpur, Jarsuguda, Rourkela , Nawagaon, Hatia, Ranchi, Muri, Kotshila, Bokaro Steel City, Rajabera, Dhanbad, Barakar, Chittanranjan, Madhurpur, Jasidih, Jhaja, Kiul, Dinkar Gram Simaria between Coimbatore – Barauni- Podanur.

Composition: 15- General Second Class Coaches, 2- Chair Car Second Class Coaches and 2- Luggage Cum Second Class Coaches (Divyangjan Friendly).

Similarly, train No. 06079 Tambaram –Santragachi Special will leave Tambaram at 13.00hrs on Dec. 13, 20, and 27 (Wednesdays) to reach Santragachi the next day at 20.45hrs.

In the return direction, No. 06080 Santragachi – Tambaram Special will leave Santragachi at 23.40hrs on Dec. 14, 21, and 28 (Thursdays) to reach Tambaram on the third day at 09.35hrs.

Stoppages: Chennai Egmore, Gudur, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Duvvada, Vizianagaram, Palasa, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kharagpur between Tambaram –Santragachi.

Composition: 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-1, 3rd AC Economy-1, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-5, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-1, Generator Motor car-1 LHB Coaches

Also, train No. 06053 Tambaram – Santragachi Special will leave Tambaram at 22.30hrs on Dec. 12, 19, and 26 (Tuesdays) to reach Santragachi on the third day at 03.45hrs.

In the return direction train No. 06054 Santragachi – Tambaram Special will leave Santragachi at 05.00hrs on Dec. 14, 21, and 28 to reach Tambaram the next day at 11.00hrs.

Stoppages: Chennai Egmore, Gudur, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Duvvada, Vizianagaram, Palasa, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar ,Cuttack, Bhadrakh, Balasore, Kharagpur between Tambaram –Santragachi.

Composition: 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-1, Sleeper Class-8, General Second Class-10, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2.