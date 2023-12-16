Eastern Naval Command pays homage to 1971 war heroes

A floral wreath was placed at the 'Victory at Sea' War Memorial by Vice Admiral G Srinivasan, Director General Naval Projects, Visakhapatnam

16 December 23

Visakhapatnam: To commemorate Vijay Diwas, Eastern Naval Command paid tributes to the valiant personnel of the Armed Forces who made the supreme sacrifice during various operations in the 1971 war in a Wreath Laying ceremony at War Memorial on the beach road here on Saturday.

A floral wreath was placed at the ‘Victory at Sea’ War Memorial by Vice Admiral G Srinivasan, Director General Naval Projects, Visakhapatnam. A 50-man Guard was paraded at the venue and a two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to the valiant souls. Wreaths were also placed by Vice Admiral VK Namballa (Retd), President Navy Foundation, CM Saikanth Varma Commissioner Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation and other veterans.

The Nation celebrates Vijay Diwas on December 16 every year to commemorate the historic victory against Pakistan in the 1971 war. On this momentous day, the world witnessed the unconditional surrender of regular Pakistani troops to the tri-service theatre Commanders of the Indian Armed Forces in Dhaka, resulting in the liberation of Bangladesh.