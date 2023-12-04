ECI issues gazette notification for third Telangana Assembly

To this effect, Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj and ECI Principal Secretary Avinash Kumar met Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan at Raj Bhavan on Monday

Published Date - 06:17 PM, Mon - 4 December 23

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a gazette notification and shared the details of newly elected MLAs to establish the third Legislative Assembly of Telangana.

To this effect, Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj and ECI Principal Secretary Avinash Kumar met Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan at Raj Bhavan on Monday. They submitted the notification containing the details of the newly elected MLAs and their party affiliations, besides the constituencies they represent.

The Governor later dissolved the State’s second Assembly. She took the decision in exercise of the powers conferred on her under 174(2)(b) of the Constitution of India, according to an official release issued by the Raj Bhavan, which said that consequent to the resolution adopted by the Council of Ministers, the Second Legislative Assembly was dissolved with effect from the afternoon of December 3.