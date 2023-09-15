Eco-friendly Ganesh idol-making workshop held at ZPHS Kambalapally

P Koushal and D Sandeep of the 10th class said that they had learned about the perils of immersing idols laden with chemical paints and were made aware that these chemicals could prove fatal to aquatic life at this workshop.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:07 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

Mahabubabad: In a bid to promote eco-consciousness and protect the environment, Zilla Parishad High School in Kambalapally in the district organized an inspiring workshop on crafting ecofriendly Ganesh idols within its premises on Friday. Dr. V. Gurunadha Rao, a Green Master Trainer affiliated with the National Green Corps and Telangana Pollution Control Board Eco Warrior, supervised this significant event.

The primary aim of the workshop was to unite all students and raise their awareness of environmental sustainability by utilizing natural clay to craft Ganesh idols ahead of the Ganesh festival scheduled for September 18. A total of 85 students of the sixth to 10th classes have enthusiastically participated in this workshop.

P Koushal and D Sandeep of the 10th class said that they had learned about the perils of immersing idols laden with chemical paints and were made aware that these chemicals could prove fatal to aquatic life at this workshop.

“In stark contrast, the clay idols, free from chemical paints and enriched with organic dyes, posed no such environmental threat,” they said.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rao urged the students to motivate the people to embrace clay-made Ganesh idols during the forthcoming Ganesh festival as a means of safeguarding the environment.

The potential hazards to aquatic life resulting from immersing plaster-of-Paris (PoP) idols in water bodies were emphatically underscored during his presentation Teaching staff, including G Uppalaiah, R Sridhar, T Vanaja, A Satheesh, and others, participated in this initiative.