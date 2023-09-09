Celebrate festivals in a peaceful atmosphere: DSP Rahaman

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:43 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

Kothagudem: The district police organised a peace committee meeting here on Saturday with leaders of different religions in view of ensuing Ganesh Navaratri celebrations.

Kothagudem DSP Shaik Abdul Rahaman speaking at the meeting suggested celebrating Ganesh festival which would start from Sep 18 in a peaceful manner without scope for any untoward incident.

The Ganesh festival committees of Kothagudem town and surrounding areas should first inform the concerned police station before setting up Ganesh Mandapams.

Everyone has to follow the guidelines given by the police, the DSP said. Rahaman appealed to religious leaders to inform the police immediately if any problem arises during the celebrations.

He also received suggestions from the religious leaders. CIs Peddanna Kumar, Karunakar, Ramesh, Murali and others participated in the meeting.