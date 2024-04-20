Karimnagar: Headmaster suspended for misusing funds

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 April 2024, 08:49 PM

Karimnagar: Telangana Gazetted Headmasters’ Association State president and headmaster of Zilla Parishad High School complex, LMD, P Rajabhanu Chandraprakash, was suspended in connection with the alleged misuse of Rs.10 lakh.

Regional Joint Director, Warangal, K Satyanarayana Reddy on Saturday issued orders suspending the headmaster. He said it was established in an inquiry that the headmaster had shown negligence in depositing Rs.10 lakh recovered from salary bills of teachers, who were on leave, in the treasury. Though the recovery was mentioned in the records, the amount was not deposited in the treasury.

A few days ago, a case was registered against a Junior Assistant of the school, G Tirumala and her husband by LMD police in connection with the same issue.