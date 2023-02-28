Eco-sensitive zone proposed around Nagarjuna Sagar, Amrabad Tiger Reserve

Published Date - 06:39 PM, Tue - 28 February 23

The district Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy(first in right) was speaking a meeting of officials of forest department held in the district collectorate on Tuesday

Nalgonda: District Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy said on Tuesday that a proposal would be sent to National Board for Wildlife to notify the area around Amrabad Tiger Reserve forest – Nagarjuna Sagar wildlife division as an eco-sensitive zone.

Speaking at a meeting with Forest officials here, he said it was planned to announce an eco-sensitive zone within a one kilometre radius of the Amrabad Tiger Reserve to declare the area as an ecologically important ‘sensitive corridor’.

Eco-Sensitive Zones were aimed at minimising forest depletion and man-animal conflict. Some activities, which would impact the forest area and wild animals, would be banned in the zone.

District Forest Officer Rambabu said the proposal was prepared for declaration of eco-sensitive zone up to a radius of one kilometre around Amrabad Tiger Reserve in August 2012, but was not sent to the National Board for Wildlife due to different reasons. About 36 villages were located in the proposed eco-sensitive zone and some kind of works would be banned in the area, he said.