Economic Survey seeks more short-term fiscal support

By | Published: 7:05 pm

New Delhi: The Economic Survey for 2020-21 has suggested that the government should come up with more fiscal measure for short term support to the economy and businesses.

The survey also said that to eliminate the possibility of growth being impacted in the medium to long run, the Government has been extremely pro-active in launching several seminal reforms, but noted that their impact will manifest in the medium to long-term only.

It suggested that to ensure that the economy remains in good health to avail the full benefit of these significant reforms, the “economic bridge” between the medium and long-term has to be created.

Although, the government has taken several measures to support and provide relief to businesses, steps to push demand have been lagging, according to several economists. Supply-side push, however, have been appreciated.