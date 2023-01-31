Telangana’s achievements acknowledged in Economic Survey

The Survey also has the State securing the top slot in supplying drinking water to every household, apart from being ranked third in Maternal Mortality Rate, and is the fourth largest with regard to FLFPR.

By PS Dileep Published Date - 08:47 PM, Tue - 31 January 23

Image Source: PTI.

Hyderabad: Telangana has been adjudged an achiever among leading States in the country in terms of logistics development as per the latest Economic Survey 2022-23.

The Survey, placed by the Centre in the Parliament on Tuesday, also has the State securing the top slot in supplying drinking water to every household, apart from being ranked third in Maternal Mortality Rate, and is the fourth largest with regard to Female Labour Force Participation Rate (FLFPR).

Apart from Telangana, 11 States including Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana and others, have made it to the Achievers list with a score of more than 90 percent.

On health parameters, Telangana was among eight States which brought down the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) to below 70 per lakh live births, which is a Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) set by the union government for 2030. The national average is 97 per lakh live births. The MMR is 19 in Kerala, 33 in Maharashtra and 43 in Telangana, followed by 45 in Andhra Pradesh and 54 in Tamil Nadu.

In Telangana, the out of pocket expenditure as percentage of total health expenditure is one of the lowest in the country with 48 percent. Uttar Pradesh has highest out of pocket expenditure with 71.3 percent. Further, the government health expenditure of total health expenditure in Telangana is one of the best in the country with 40.9 percent as against Uttar Pradesh with 24.8 percent, which is lowest in the country.

The Economic Survey report also acknowledged Telangana’s achievement in providing 100 percent households with tap water supply. Apart from Telangana, the States of Goa, Gujarat and Haryana as well as three union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu, and Puducherry achieved the Har Ghar Jal Mission.

The union government undertook a survey-based assessment of logistics ease in various States and union Territories in the form of the LEADS index since 2018 to gauge their logistics ecosystem. The State Logistics Performance Index (LPI) was prepared using a ranking methodology based on crucial surveys in the key areas of logistics-infrastructure, services timelines, traceability, competitiveness, security, operating environments, and efficiency of regulation.

India has also achieved a visible upturn in the Female Labour Force Participation Rate (FLFPR) rising by 9.5 percentage points, which is a positive development on gender aspect of employment. While Nagaland had highest FLFPR with 30 percentage points, Jharkhand and Sikkim had 25 pp, followed by Tripura and Gujarat with 17. Telangana had 15 percentage points, and was fourth.

The Economic Survey attributed it to rising rural amenities freeing up women’s time, and high agricultural growth over the years.