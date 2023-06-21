ED raids two medical colleges in Karimnagar

ED officials carried out the raids at Prathima Institute of Medical Sciences and Chelmeda Ananda Rao Institute of Medical Sciences.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:09 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

ED officials carried out the raids at Prathima Institute of Medical Sciences and Chelmeda Ananda Rao Institute of Medical Sciences.

Karimnagar: Enforcement Directorate officials conducted raids in two private medical colleges in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

ED officials carried out the raids at Prathima Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagunoor and Chelmeda Ananda Rao Institute of Medical Sciences, Bommakal. During the raids, ED officials reportedly enquired about filling of management quota MBBS seats.