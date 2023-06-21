Editorial: Baggage of expectations

In the rapidly changing international geopolitics, India and the US have every reason to come closer

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:30 AM, Thu - 22 June 23

In the rapidly changing international geopolitics, India and the US have every reason to come closer

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on his first state visit to the United States, there is a growing consensus among policymakers that cooperation in technology sectors is the key driver of bilateral relations in the years ahead. Unaffected by the shifting global geopolitics, the two largest democracies in the world have a natural affinity towards each other, a bond strengthened over decades by the growing contributions of the Indian community to America’s economic growth. The number of Indian-origin CEOs heading the technology giants is constantly growing and so is their clout. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, whose 2009 tour was the last state visit to the White House by an Indian Prime Minister, was credited with giving a strong push to the Indo-US nuclear deal. During the nuclear deal negotiations, it was proved that key persons of Indian origin in many walks of American life could influence US policy. Now, Modi will be reassured of that once again during his visit. The initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET), announced in May 2022, bears testimony to the growing importance of strategic cooperation in science and technology areas. The iCET covers cooperation in critical and emerging areas like artificial intelligence, quantum computing, semiconductors and wireless telecommunication. During the PM’s four-day visit, the emphasis would be on addressing regulatory barriers and aligning export controls for smoother bilateral trade and cooperation in critical sectors.

Amidst much hype and expectations, Modi’s visit is set to open a new chapter in bilateral ties. He will become the first leader of independent India, and only the fifth in US history, to get an opportunity to address the US Congress more than once. Thousands of Indian Americans are expected to gather on the south lawns of the White House when Modi is accorded a State welcome, becoming only the third Indian leader to be given this honour. Modi and President Joe Biden will get to spend hours together, at a private event in the White House, during bilateral and one-on-one talks, at the state dinner, and possibly at a tech event. An array of deals are expected to be signed covering defence, communications, telecom and other technology areas, bringing both countries into a tighter embrace. Modi’s visit holds immense significance as it comes just before India will host the G20 Summit in September. In the rapidly changing international geopolitics, marked by China’s growing hegemony, India and the US have every reason to come closer. For nearly two decades, the two countries have been talking about transforming defence cooperation. The sea change in the Indo-Pacific and the shared interests in stabilising the Asian balance of power are fuelling demand for a solid India-US defence partnership. It is expected that some high-level defence and technology cooperation-related announcements could be made during the PM’s visit.

Also Read Editorial: Divisive agenda