Editorial: Ethnic divide widening

The crisis in Manipur calls for a long-term strategy that reassures both the communities of their physical, social, cultural, and economic security

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:45 AM, Mon - 10 July 23

The crisis in Manipur calls for a long-term strategy that reassures both the communities of their physical, social, cultural, and economic security

Manipur is still in the grip of ethnic violence with the narrative being largely controlled by the extremist voices on either side of the divide. Over 120 people have lost their lives and 70,000 have been displaced from their homes following large scale arson and destruction. The distrust between the warring Meiteis, the Hindu- majority community living in the plains and Kukis, the hill tribes who are largely Christians, is deepening by the day. The crisis, which has once again exposed the fragility of the social fabric in the north-eastern region, calls for a long-term strategy that reassures both the communities of their physical, social, cultural, and economic security. Unfortunately, the State and central governments have so far failed to make any headway in their efforts to restore normalcy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s deafening silence on the raging violence has not gone down well with the people of the sensitive border State. There is an urgent need for a comprehensive rehabilitation plan so that individual and collective pain of the people of Manipur can be alleviated. The current imbroglio brings back the bitter memories of the Naga-Kuki conflict of the 1990s. The ongoing violence, if allowed to continue unchecked, will only deepen the fault lines. There are multiple triggers for the ongoing clashes — land rights, illegal immigration and the Manipur High Court’s directive on Scheduled Tribe status for the Meitei community. Unless the fundamental character of the ongoing ethnic conflict is understood, finding optimal solutions will remain elusive. The state must re-establish its authority and become the leading arbitrator in resolving differences between ethnic groups.

This will require a credible political leadership perceived as neutral by all communities. The leadership must also be conscious that statements that appear to target minority communities increase fear and could provide incentives for violence. An honest attempt must be made to find answers to identity — social, economic, aspirational — and resource-sharing issues troubling different communities. In the sharply divided atmosphere in the State, the Centre will have to take the lead in assuaging the local communities. The failure of the peace committee formed in the State indicates that reconciliation could work better through external intervention by New Delhi. Alongside a centrally-deputed judicial commission looking into the matter, there is a need for a civil society peace committee to look into the Kuki-Meitei divide. The clashes have resulted in an avoidable loss of human life and misery, including the dislocation of innumerable families of both the Kuki and Meitei communities. A deeper underlying reason for the violence can be seen in the economic markers over decades. In 1993, Manipur had the highest per capita income among the eight North- East States but today it remains the lowest. The solution for peaceful co-existence has to be found by the people of Manipur themselves.