Editorial: Indo-US ties on upswing

Shared interests in stabilising Asian balance of power is fuelling demand for a solid India-US defence partnership

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:30 AM, Thu - 8 June 23

In the rapidly changing international geopolitics, marked by China’s growing hegemony, India and the United States, the two natural allies, have every reason to come closer. With the convergence of interests and shared cultural values, the two largest democracies are on course to take their strategic partnership to the next level. Signals emanating from the US Administration point towards the imminent expansion of the bilateral relationship covering several critical areas. The bonhomie that marked the meeting between the visiting US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh demonstrated a new level of cooperation in the defence sector. It set the tone for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Washington later this month, an important event that will underscore New Delhi’s ability to deepen its relationship with the US even as it remains invested in other multilateral formations involving actors and nations bitterly opposed to each other. For nearly two decades, the two countries have been talking about transforming defence cooperation. The sea change in the Indo-Pacific and the shared interests in stabilising the Asian balance of power are fuelling demand for a solid India-US defence partnership. It is expected that some high-level defence and technology cooperation-related announcements could be made during the PM’s visit. The two countries have now finalised a road map for defence-industrial cooperation to fast-track technology tie-ups and co-produce military platforms such as air combat and land systems. They have agreed to initiate negotiations on the Security of Supply Arrangement and a reciprocal defence procurement pact to promote supply chain stability.

America is the third largest arms supplier to India with a share of 11%, after Russia (45%) and France (29%). In the changing global order, there is a high potential for the US to become a bigger stakeholder in India’s defence imports and a greater contributor to the ‘Make in India’ programme. Facilitating the transfer of technology and spurring indigenous production capabilities in India hold the key to stronger strategic cooperation between India and the US. Amid aggressive posturing by China in the Indo-Pacific, it is hoped that both nations will work harder on removing all impediments to the growth of their defence relations. Despite differences over the Ukraine war and the subsequent sanctions against Russia, India and the US have ticked all the bilateral boxes and reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing defence and strategic cooperation in various domains, including relatively new ones such as space, artificial intelligence and cyberspace. Both countries are on the same page when it comes to envisioning a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific and turning the Quad into a formidable force that can make a lasting impact beyond its multilateral framework. The realisation of the need for mutual dependence and consideration of each other’s national interests will help strengthen this relationship.

