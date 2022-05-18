Editorial: Moment of glory

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:25 AM, Wed - 18 May 22

What the 1983 world cup win was for cricket, the Thomas Cup victory is for Indian Badminton. Both the achievements are extraordinarily significant because the odds were stacked against India. It’s a moment of glory that brought cheers to the sport lovers in the country. In the 73-year history of Thomas Cup tournament, the top team event in men’s badminton, it is the first time that India has come with all guns blazing, recording a historic win. The victory is a testimony to the Indian squad’s talent, depth, strength and team spirit. The previous best performance of Indian shuttlers was the semi-final place in 1979. Only five countries — Indonesia, Malaysia, China, Japan and Denmark — have won the prestigious men’s badminton’s world championship so far. Of all the sporting triumphs that India had achieved, lifting the Thomas Cup must certainly find a place at the top. The lack of a foreign coach was no hindrance as the Indian squad proved their mettle against many odds — across the net were the players from Indonesia, 11-time winners of the tournament. They were also the defending champions, having humbled China 3-0 two years ago — and most of the stars of that victory were in the current team that India confronted in the final in Bangkok. Yet, India won 3-0 with three superb performances by singles players Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth and the doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. Srikanth remained unbeaten, winning six matches. This triumph matches anything India has ever achieved in any sport because India beat three badminton superpowers in three high-pressure contests — Malaysia, Denmark and Indonesia.

In the last decade, the achievements of Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu have dominated the badminton scene. However, during this time, men’s badminton too has acquired great depth, under the guidance of the peerless Pullela Gopichand. Srikanth, who rose to world No. 1 in 2018, is currently No. 11 while Lakshya Sen is No. 9 and Prannoy No. 23. On their day, these players can take on and beat the best in the world. The win over the 14-time champions Indonesia in Bangkok is the result of years of hard work and strategy building. On the way to the final, India had defeated five-time winner Malaysia and Denmark in the quarter-final and semi-final respectively. Comparisons are being drawn with the 1983 cricket World Cup win under Kapil Dev’s captaincy and its impact on Indian cricket as a whole. The Thomas Cup triumph holds the same inspirational potential as the demolition of the mighty Caribbeans had on Indian cricket. When India defeated West Indies in the final at Lord’s to lift the 1983 World Cup, it played a huge role in catapulting cricket to popularity in the country. Many were inspired to take up the sport.

