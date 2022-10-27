Editorial: Nod for GM crop

27 October 22

The public discourse on genetically modified technologies is often clouded by politics, delusional activism and fear-mongering. Matters that must be decided by evidence-based science are often hijacked by alarmist ideologies that manufacture fear to block the introduction of new technologies. Such misplaced campaigns will deprive farmers of the benefits of modern scientific research. The Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) of the environment ministry has now approved the genetically modified (GM) mustard, developed by Delhi University and recommended its release into the market. The government should not lose an opportunity to take the benefits of science to farmers. There should be no dilly-dallying on the matter because the agriculture sector cannot prosper without science and technology. Since India is looking to increase oilseeds output under its Aatmanirbhar campaign, promoting GM mustard will go a long way in furthering this cause. The Indian Council of Agricultural Research too has approved post-environmental release studies on pollinators, clearing the last hurdle. Once approved, GM mustard will be the first GM crop to get the nod for commercial cropping since Bt cotton was okayed in 2002. In 2009, the Jairam Ramesh-led environment ministry refused the commercial release of India’s first GM food, Bt brinjal, despite regulatory approval. The transgenic mustard, on the other hand, has the potential to be a game-changer for India in terms of boosting production and productivity of the oilseed and reducing dependence on the import of edible oil.

The GM mustard, developed by a public-funded Delhi University team, has been put through extensive safety trials. The 26-member GEAC, the top technical body, went the extra mile by putting the report of safety studies in the public domain for review. This was done keeping in view the fate of Bt brinjal which was cleared by GEAC but was subsequently rejected, bowing to pressure from environmental groups. In 2004, India allowed commercial cultivation of GM cotton, a non-food crop. Its rapid adoption has helped the country move from a net importer to a large exporter. This can be replicated in oilseeds as well. Currently, over two-thirds of the domestic edible oil requirement is met by imports, mostly coming from Argentina and Brazil. It is time science was given its fair due in policy making because the country cannot afford to miss technological revolutions because of misplaced and irrational fears. Farmers deserve the benefits of modern biotechnology to improve yields and the nutritional value of food crops. Sceptics often question the safety of GM crops but it should be noted that over two decades of consumption of foods derived from transgenic seeds across the world has not led to a single case of illness. The Centre needs to bite the bullet and take a bold decision to allow the cultivation of transgenic food crops in the interests of farmers.

