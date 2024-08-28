Nestlé India celebrates 10 years of ‘Nestlé Healthy Kids Programme’ in Telangana

The program, in partnership with the NGO Magic Bus India Foundation, has positively impacted 43,000 adolescents in Telangana. The 10th anniversary celebration was held at GBH School, Rizala Bazar, Bolarum in Secunderabad.

Hyderabad: Nestlé Healthy Kids Programme completed 10 years of community-based intervention in Telangana, equipping adolescents with knowledge and skills to make informed choices about balanced eating and active lifestyle.

Nestlé India Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Director, Sanjay Khajuria said the programme has been instrumental in bringing about positive change. It demonstrates the importance of balanced diets and physical activity as a key component of a healthy lifestyle and encourages parents to support their children in adopting healthy habits along with other interventions such as responsible plastic waste management practices, he added.