Editorial: Socialist icon

Karpoori Thakur symbolised a brand of politics that is at variance with the BJP’s ideology

By honouring the socialist stalwart and two-time Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur with Bharat Ratna posthumously, the BJP has sought to appropriate yet another icon from the opposite end of the ideological spectrum. The timing of the announcement, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, is significant as it signals the saffron party’s foray into the competitive politics of social justice after monopolising the Mandir politics. Revered as ‘Jan Nayak’, Karpoori Thakur symbolised a brand of politics that is at variance with the BJP’s ideology. Barring the staunch anti-Congressism that defined his political journey, there is nothing common between them. An epitome of honesty and simplicity, both in words and in actions, he was undoubtedly the biggest champion of backward castes and the policy of affirmative action. Bestowing the country’s highest civilian honour on him, at a time when the Congress-led opposition bloc has made nationwide caste census its main poll plank, comes across as a clever political move. The coming polls, particularly in Bihar, will surely witness competitive claims over Thakur’s legacy. It was during his term as chief minister —1977-78 — that reservation for the backward classes was introduced as per the recommendations of the Mungeri Lal Commission. There were protests across Bihar against the OBC quota, but he stood firm displaying the courage of conviction. In a distinguished career that began with the Quit India Movement and saw him become Chief Minister of Bihar twice, Thakur’s greatest contribution was in shaping the public discourse on caste in the country and in laying the ground for architecture for affirmative action.

Aptly described by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the beacon of social justice, Thakur instituted a layered quota framework in Bihar that acknowledged the inequalities within the backward classes and also recognised the need to address the disadvantages faced by women, leading to a quota policy for the Extremely Backward Classes as well. In the recent caste survey in Bihar, it was found that the EBCs are the largest social bloc, accounting for 36% of the State’s population. What makes the Bharat Ratna honour all the more special is that it was announced on the eve of his birth centenary. Thakur’s relentless pursuit of social justice made a positive impact on people’s lives. He came into the limelight in 1967 when he was appointed the deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister in Bihar’s first non-Congress government. He carried out a major reform by doing away with English as a compulsory subject in schools. This path-breaking move was aimed at helping the majority of the students, particularly from underprivileged sections, who were not proficient in English. Despite his short tenure, he made a lasting impact with his pro-people decisions and unblemished governance. Thakur’s lifelong struggle against social discrimination and inequality should be an inspiration for all political parties, irrespective of their contrasting ideologies.

