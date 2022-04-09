Editorial: Tightrope walking

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:00 AM, Sat - 9 April 22

India is forced to do some tightrope walking on the raging war in Ukraine, seeking to strike a balance between the imperatives of its long and time-tested bilateral ties with Russia and the need to side with the growing chorus of outrage over Moscow’s unjustified invasion of a sovereign country. For the first time since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, New Delhi has sent out a stern message to Moscow by abstaining from voting on a resolution that led to Russia’s suspension from the United Nations Human Rights Council over reports of widespread abuses in Ukraine. The suspension was carried out with 93 nations voting in favour of it and 24 against it. There were 58 abstentions. The UN General Assembly votes by a two-thirds majority of the members present and voting. Abstentions do not count and the resolution requires two-thirds of yes/no votes to be adopted. India’s stand comes despite Russia warning countries that a ‘Yes vote or abstention’ will be viewed as an “unfriendly gesture” with consequences for bilateral ties. This is the first instance of India openly defying Russia’s call and taking a tough stand. The incontrovertible evidence of the killing of innocent civilians in Bucha, a town near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, in the Russian bombing has prompted India to shed its hesitation and convey a strong message. Television images of civilian bodies littering the streets and Moscow’s denial sparked a global outcry and shrunk the diplomatic space that India has carefully carved out since the invasion began in late February.

India has been consistently rooting for a negotiated settlement of all disputes and immediate cessation of hostilities. It took a pragmatic approach throughout the conflict, purely guided by national interests. While abstaining from the US-sponsored UN Security Council resolution condemning Russia’s aggression, New Delhi has also criticised Moscow by flagging three key concerns: respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, the UN Charter and international law. This was the first time India invoked these three red lines, which has now become its refrain. On another occasion, India abstained on a resolution pushed by Russia in the United Nations Security Council on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine — the resolution was perceived to be critical of Ukraine. The resolution failed to get adopted as it did not get the required nine votes to pass. As the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which actually translates into an East-West standoff, presented a major challenge to its diplomatic skills, India did well to navigate the turbulent weather and strike a fine balance. New Delhi’s response reflected a more nuanced and balanced approach. The Russian equipment, especially missile and nuclear technologies, forms the bedrock of India’s defence while the economic partnership with the West, particularly the United States, and its support against an increasingly belligerent China, are key to India’s future.

