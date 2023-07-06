Editorial: Tightrope walking

By refusing to endorse BRI in the SCO joint declaration and stressing the need to rein in terrorist groups, India stood its ground

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:30 AM, Fri - 7 July 23

As a host of the virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), India was forced to do some tightrope walking to manage the inherent contradictions of the Eurasian grouping created by China, Russia and Pakistan. New Delhi did well to effectively assert its position on myriad issues, without harming the overall objectives of the nine-member bloc. By refusing to endorse China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in the joint declaration and by highlighting the need to rein in the terrorist groups freely operating from Pakistani soil, India stood its ground on matters that have far-reaching implications for the country. Iran has joined the grouping, becoming its ninth member. For India, which holds the presidency of SCO and the G20 this year, the event posed a big diplomatic challenge in the wake of the friction between the western nations and the Russia-China partnership due to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and Beijing’s growing hegemony in the region and its assertive presence in global geopolitics. In fact, India stands out as the only member of the SCO which enjoys close relations with the United States as well as Russia and Iran, though India-China relations have been strained because of the border standoff. Chairing the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the threat posed by terrorism to the security of the region, and harped on the need to evolve a common strategy. But the differences among the member nations did not mar the SCO summit, and a statement was issued at the end of it. However, New Delhi refused to become a signatory to the SCO Economic Development Strategy 2030, which was adopted by some member states, as the document was largely in line with China’s policies.

India has also made known, in unambiguous terms, its opposition to the BRI which includes the under-construction China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). New Delhi rightly sees the CPEC’s progress in that region as a blatant violation of India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. At the same time, the summit’s focus on regional security and connectivity is beneficial to India’s growth. The SCO also gives India an interface with Central Asian markets and resources. Joining the SCO was a key part of India’s ambitions for multi-alignment and strategic autonomy while becoming a balancing power in the world. China’s duplicity was clearly visible; in May this year, it boycotted the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar on the grounds that Jammu & Kashmir is a ‘disputed territory’. In stark contrast, it’s business as usual for Beijing in PoK when it comes to its ambitious road connectivity project. During the SCO summit, India effectively cornered Pakistan and China on cross-border terrorism and exposed their complicity. China has repeatedly blocked proposals by India and the US at the United Nations to proscribe Pakistan-based terrorists.

