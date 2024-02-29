Editorial: Unwilling combatants’ predicament

The plight of Indian citizens forced into combat underscores a critical need for international cooperation in safeguarding migrant workers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 February 2024, 11:45 PM

In the shadows of the escalating conflict along the Russia-Ukraine border, a disconcerting narrative concerning Indian citizens unfolds — a tale of deceit and compulsion in a land far from home. Reports suggest that Indians, hailing from diverse States such as Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and Telangana, have been ensnared into roles they never volunteered for, coerced to serve as pawns in a war that is not their own. Reports indicate approximately 18 individuals were lured under the guise of ‘Army security helpers’ only to be thrust into the throes of conflict — a stark contrast to the promised non-combat employment. The consequence of such deception has been dire, with at least one reported casualty amidst these unwilling combatants. Their pleas for rescue, channelled through the Indian embassy in Moscow, echo the desperation and urgency of their plight. The Centre has been trying to expedite the safe repatriation of Indian citizens. The ministry, while acknowledging the situation, has yet to provide concrete figures on those coerced into service with the Russian army, underscoring the opaque nature of this crisis. The enticement of overseas employment, often seen as a gateway to prosperity, has instead led to exploitation and, in extreme cases, the battlefield. Similar patterns of deception are observed in the Gulf countries, where the promise of lucrative jobs often culminates in menial and harsh labour, far removed from the dreams sold to these job-seekers. This predicament is not just about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine but about the vulnerability of individuals to the machinations of unscrupulous employment agencies. It serves as a stark reminder of the perils that can befall those seeking better opportunities abroad.

India ought to intensify efforts to protect its citizens from such fraudulent practices. There must be a robust mechanism to vet overseas employment agencies and ensure accountability for those who peddle false hopes and illegal contracts. This mechanism should be more than a mere formal requirement; it must be a vigilant watchdog that actively dissuades, detects and deters the exploitation of Indian job-seekers. Government agencies, both at the central and State levels, must collaborate to formulate and enforce stringent regulations that govern overseas employment. Awareness campaigns should be amplified, and potential job-seekers must be educated about the risks of unverified overseas employment. The narrative of these stranded Indians should serve as a clarion call for a comprehensive policy response. The plight of Indian citizens forced into combat underscores a critical need for international cooperation in safeguarding migrant workers and ensuring that the dignity and rights of every individual are upheld, regardless of the geopolitical landscapes they navigate. The Indian government’s response to this crisis will be a testament to its commitment to its citizens’ welfare and a measure of its resolve to protect them from the predations of a world fraught with conflict and greed.

