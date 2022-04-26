Editorial: Valley awaits real empowerment

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:33 AM, Tue - 26 April 22

The spurt in terror attacks in Jammu & Kashmir, coinciding with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching development projects, comes as a reminder of the challenges in the way of restoring normalcy in the volatile region. Contrary to the claims of the NDA government, the spectre of terrorism continues to loom large over the region as was visible on the day of the PM’s visit, with security forces gunning down three militants of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in an encounter in Pulwama district. The three slain militants included self-styled deputy commander of the LeT, Arif Hazar, alias Rehan, who was wanted for the targeted killings of two policemen and a shopkeeper. The PM’s visit, the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 and the bifurcation of the border State into two union Territories, coincided with the observation of the Panchayat Raj Day. It may have served as a symbolic gesture signifying the empowerment of people at the grassroots but the truth is that only the Assembly polls can ensure real empowerment, a much-awaited prospect in a region that has witnessed much bloodshed and suppression of freedom. While the Centre’s push for infrastructure and other development schemes, as evidenced by the inauguration of a string of projects worth Rs 20,000 crore during Modi’s visit, offers hope of employment for the youth, what the trouble-torn region awaits is the political initiative — a genuine outreach — to heal the wounds of the past and bring back normalcy. Putting off Assembly elections any further will only strengthen the suspicion that the government has contempt for the will of the people and the democratic process in J&K.

Prime Minister’s visit, along with a delegation of business leaders from the UAE, comes even as the Delimitation Commission, which has been tasked with redrawing the Assembly and parliamentary constituencies of J&K, is expected to complete its exercise soon so that the Assembly polls in the union Territory can be held by the end of this year when both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are also expected to go to polls. The commission, which was set up in March 2020 and was scheduled to deliver its report last year, was granted an extension till March this year. However, it was given an additional extension of two months and is now expected to submit its final report on May 6. As per the provisions of the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the number of Assembly seats will increase by seven, from 107 to 114, with certain seats reserved for SCs and STs. Getting the business houses from the UAE to commit investments in J&K carries a significant message, both for the people of the region and also for Pakistan. The UAE is an important member of the Organisation of Islamic Conference and an influencer in the Islamic world.

