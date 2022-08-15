‘Effective implementation of welfare schemes reflecting in lives of poor’

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy was extending sanction letter to new beneficiaries of old age pensions at independence day celebrations at Suryapet.

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Monday said that effective implementation of development programmes and welfare schemes have resulted in over all development of the State and improve in living conditions of the people.

Unfurling national flag at the Independence Day celebrations held in police parade ground at Suryapet, Jagadish Reddy said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been string to ensure equal development and equality in society by taking up welfare schemes for people of all castes and religions. The Chief Minister has turned Telugu saying “Rythe Raju” (farmer is king) into reality by improving irrigation facility and extending investment support to the farmers.

He pointed out that Rs 310 care have been extended to 2.67 lakh farmers for monsoon crop season 2022-23 in Suryapet district under Rythu Bandhu scheme. About 82 rythu vedikas have setup in the district with Rs 18 crores.

Stating that health care facilities have improved after setting up of Government Medical College in the district, he said that construction of state of art building for medical college was completed with Rs 485 crore and hostel building was nearer to completion. 100 bed-area hospital of Suryapet was upgraded as 300 bed-government general hospital.

He asked the people to take part in implementation of welfare schemes in the district.

The tableaux of different departments depicting the welfare schemes have attracted the attention of people, who attended the celebrations. The cultural programmes presented by students of different schools filled the air of national spirit at the celebrations.

The minister was also distributed awards to the best officials on the occasion.