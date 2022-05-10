Efforts on to beautify Mandamarri town: Balka Suman

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:35 PM, Tue - 10 May 22

Government Whip Balka Suman is being welcomed by a woman in Mandamarri on Tuesday.

Mancherial: Government whip Balka Suman said that efforts were on to provide basic amenities and to take up beautification of Mandamarri town. He participated in a slew of programmes in Mandamarri municipality on Tuesday. Suman initially laid foundation stone for a community hall in ward number 2 and an open air gym and a children park in ward number 1. The estimated cost of the hall was Rs 75 lakh and the open air gym would be built by spending Rs 14 lakh. He then took part in similar events organised in different parts of the town.

Speaking on the occasion, Suman vowed to develop the town on many fronts. He promised to improve basic amenities such as internal roads, drinking water facilities, parks, drainage system among others. He said that he would strive hard for bringing a large chunk of funds using his proximity to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K Taraka Rama Rao. Earlier in the day, Chennur MLA was accorded a grand welcome by women and youngsters of the wards.

Municipal Commissioner Gadde Raju, PACS chairman S Prabahakar Rao, TRS leaders A Ravinder, Medipalli Sampath, Badikela Sampath, O Rajasekhar, Eshwhar, Borigam Venkatesh Bandari Suribabu, Thota Surender, Battu Raj Kumar, Medipalli Mallesh, Md Abbas and many others were present.