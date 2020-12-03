Efforts on to develop Adilabad on all fronts: Ramanna

Ramanna said that efforts were being made to make Adilabad a model town in north Telangana

By | Published: 7:24 pm

Adilabad: Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna laid foundation for the works on six junctions and black top road in Adilabad on Thursday. He was joined by Adilabad Municipal Chairperson Jogu Premender. The estimated cost of the works was Rs 4.30 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramanna said that efforts were being made to make Adilabad a model town in north Telangana. He stated that steps were being taken to beautify the junctions and to improve basic amenities in the town. He added that he would strive for securing grants and to develop the district headquarters on all fronts.

The legislator urged citizens to bring civic problems to the notice of the chairperson. He assured that the drinking water crisis and defunct street lighting of Bhagath Singh Colony would be addressed soon. He stated that a school would be set up for students of Muslim community of the locality. He promised to provide double bed room houses to the poor families.

Collector Sikta Patnaik, Vice-Chairperson Zahir Ramjani, Farmer Agriculture Coordinating Society president Addi Boja Reddy and Agriculture Market Committee chairman Mettu Prahlad were present.

