Efforts on to develop Mandamarri on many fronts: Suman

560 double bed room houses were being built for the homeless, said Balka Suman

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:17 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Government Whip Balka Suman is being welcomed to Mandamarri on Monday.

Mancherial: Government Whip Balka Suman said sustained efforts were being made to develop Mandamarri municipality on many fronts. He inaugurated multiple developmental projects in Mandamarri on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Suman narrated the developmental activities being taken by the government since 2018. He said that 560 double bed room houses were being built for the homeless. He stated that a Mahila Bhavan, Skill Development Centre and central lighting system were being created. A sum of Rs 45 crore was being spent on the developmental works.

The government whip further said that Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao would soon lay the foundation stone to an oil palm seed processing unit to be established spending Rs 500 crore and a road over bridge. He said that a viaduct was being constructed to prevent displacement of 290 commercial establishments in the town.

Suman stated that 16,000 jobs were offered to dependents of coal miners and the SCCL would announce a share of Rs.700 crore in profits and a festival bonus of Rs 300 crore for workers of the coal major. He criticised the Congress for selling 49 percent of the share of the coal giant owned by the State to the Centre.

Earlier, he was accorded a grand welcome on his maiden arrival to the town after being re-nominated by BRS from Chennur Assembly constituency.