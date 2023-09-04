Govt. sanctions Rs 690.52 cr for RCC retaining walls at Munneru in Khammam

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:50 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar informed that the State government has accorded administrative approval for Rs.690.52 crore for the construction of RCC retaining walls on either side of river Munneru.

Speaking to the media here on Monday he said that the RCC walls would be built on the right and left side flanks of the river from Polepally to Prakash Nagar end for about eight kilometres. The minister thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekahr Rao and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao for sanctioning the funds.

In view of the recent rise of floods to 30 feet level in Munneru the RCC protection walls would be built with a height of 33 feet to prevent flooding of residential areas on the banks of the river in Khammam, Ajay Kumar explained.

Drain lines on both sides and sewage treatment plant drain lines would be connected to Munneru beyond the check dam at Prakash Nagar. Sewage water and rain water would flow through separate pipe lines.

In addition to that three check dams would be constructed with a cost of Rs.30 crore and a government order for the purpose would be released soon. For the recreation of people, a boating facility would be provided in Munneru with steps and railings at every half kilometer distance.

The government has already sanctioned Rs.180 crore for the construction of a cable bridge across Munneru. It was a matter of great pleasure that development works worth Rs.1000 crore were being taken up at Munneru, Ajay Kumar noted.

The Chief Minister sanctioned the funds as soon as the matter of Munneru floods was taken to his notice. The government has already spent huge amounts of SDF and CM Assurance Funds for the development of Khammam city, he added.