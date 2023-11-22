| Ehaan Satvik In Joint Lead At In House Classical Chess Tournament

Ehaan, Satvik in joint lead at In-House Classical Chess Tournament

11:10 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

Hyderabad: Ehaan Shaikh and Satvik Andabatla are in joint lead with two points each from as many rounds in the Super-16 In-House Classical Chess Tournament at the Hyderabad Chess Centre (HCC) on Wednesday.

In the round 2 clashes, Ehaan defeated Natura Bethi. Satvik downed Govind Sharma to stay atop the rankings.

Results: Ehaan Shaikh (2) bt Natura Bethi (1) 1-0, Satvik Andabatla (2) bt Govind Sharma (1) 1-0, Santosh Sai Karthik Kandi (1.5) drew with Shivamshika G (1.5) 0.5-0.5, Shanmuk Saish Vittanala (1) lost to Nandhitha V (1.5) 0-1, Hriday Mundala (1.5) bt Sahejdeep Kaur 1-0, Sri Darshini T (1) bt T Aarudh Reddy 1-0, Abhay Srivatsa Kashyap lost to Soma Srivatsa Kushi (1) 1-0, Hartejpal Singh (1) bt Rama Mohan Rao Manda 1-0.