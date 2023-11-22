Hyderabad golfer Saatvic clinches HGA South Zone Championship

Hyderabad: Hyderabad golfer Saatvic clinched the HGA South Zone Championship in Category C in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Trailing by two shots behind the leader after the first day’s action, Saatvic, the Standard VII student of DPS, Hyderabad, Saatvid rallied to tie the leader after the 35th and parred on the last hole to win by one shot. The student of Hyderabad Golf Association is currently playing in the IGU National Tour in under-13 category.

