Eight persons held in Ibrahimpatnam clash case

Of those arrested, five are Congress and three are BRS party workers. Ibrahimpatnam police said necessary charges have been framed against the suspects and efforts were on to identify and nab others involved in the clash.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:41 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Hyderabad: The Ibrahimpatnam police on Friday arrested eight persons in connection with the clash between Congress party and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) workers during an election rally on Thursday.

Of those arrested, five are Congress and three are BRS party workers. Ibrahimpatnam police said necessary charges have been framed against the suspects and efforts were on to identify and nab others involved in the clash.

Also Read Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad on Saturday; check here for diversion points

A total of 16 persons, including two women and five police personnel were injured when workers of Congress party clashed with BRS supporters on Thursday. The incident occurred when the candidates of both parties, Malreddy Ranga Reddy of Congress and Manchireddy Kishan Reddy of the BRS, took out processions to the nomination centre in the constituency.