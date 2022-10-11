Eight persons jailed for drunk driving in Rachakonda

Published Date - 07:16 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

(Representational image)

Hyderabad: Eight persons who were caught for driving in an inebriated condition by the Rachakonda traffic police were awarded jail terms by a local court.

A total of 158 persons who were caught during the drunk driving checking were produced before the court. Of them, eight persons were awarded eight days jail term while eight others were asked do community services for period between one day and five days. The court imposed a fine on the remaining 142 persons.

The police said that all the persons who were caught are sent for counseling to the Traffic Training Institute (TTI) and the details of driving licenses will be sent to the regional transport authority for suspension of licenses.

“In case of students, the case details will be sent to their educational institutions to enter the same in their bonafide certificate while in the case of government and private employees, the details will be sent to superior officials or management,” Rachakonda DCP (Traffic) D Srinivas said.