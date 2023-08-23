Eighth National Conference of Ocean Society of India begins in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:55 PM, Wed - 23 August 23

Hyderabad: The Eighth National Conference of Ocean Society of India (OSICON 23) was inaugurated at the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), Hyderabad, on Wednesday.

OSICON 23 brings together scientists, engineers and technologists from academic institutions, research laboratories, scientific organizations, industries, and those engaged in ocean-related activity or profession to discuss the latest advancements in ocean science and technology, a press release said.

The conference showcases sessions, presentations, and workshops covering topics related to Ocean Information and Advisory Services, Ocean Observations, Ocean and Climate Change, Biodiversity and Ecology, Blue Economy and Marine Resource Management, among others. Two special sessions of the Indian Meteorological Society and Federation of Indian Geosciences Associations will be hosted.

Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, encouraged the young researchers to develop new technologies to harness resources from the Ocean. Dr Srinivasa Kumar Tummala, Director, INCOIS, said over 350 registrations were received.

Prof. Harsh K Gupta, Former Secretary, DoD delivered an Invited Plenary Talk on “Three Great Tsunamis: Lisbon (1755), Sumatra-Andaman (2004) and Japan (2011).” The Dr. Srinivasan Endowment Award was presented to Dr. A. D. Rao from IIT, Delhi.