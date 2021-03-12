Elaborate arrangements for MLC polls in Telangana

Counting of votes will be held at the Saroornagar Indoor Stadium on March 17 and the election process will be completed on March 22. Polling equipment for the elections will be distributed at LB Stadium.

By | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: Elaborate arrangements are being made for the Graduates MLC election in Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar constituency scheduled to be held on March 14 between 8 am and 4 pm.

According to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), there are 5,31,268 voters in this Graduates constituency, of which 3,36,256 are men, 1,84,944 are women and 68 are in the other category.

The elections will be held in nine districts including Nagarkurnool, Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanapet, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Vikarabad. The highest number of voters are in Mechal-Malkajgiri at 1,31,284. There are about 799 polling stations in the constituency including 199 in Rangareddy, 198 in Medchal-Malkajgiri and 191 in Hyderabad.

To monitor implementation of the model code of conduct and smooth conduct of elections, one flying squad and static surveillance teams have been assigned in each assembly constituency. About 3,835 staff will take part in the conduct of elections.

With 93 candidates in the fray, a jumbo ballot box has been arranged and each polling centre will have two ballot boxes. For the convenience of citizens above 80 years and Covid-19 patients, election staff will take postal ballots to their doorstep.