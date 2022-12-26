Elaborate arrangements for President’s visit to Bhadrachalam: Kothagudem Collector

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:07 PM, Mon - 26 December 22

Collector Anudeep D speaking at a review meeting at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district on Monday. 26KM2: Collector Anudeep D and SP Dr. Vineeth G inspected the helipad at BPL School at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district on Monday.

Kothagudem: District Collector Anudeep Durishetty has directed the officials who were assigned duties for the President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to report for the duties on Tuesday.

He held a meeting with officials on Monday at Bhadrachalam to review the arrangements for the President’s visit to Bhadrachalam in the district on Dec 28 to launch the PRASAD scheme and to inaugurate Ekalavya Model Residential Schools in Mahabubabad and Asifabad districts virtually.

A trial run would be conducted on Tuesday and the officials should be ready. Identity cards would be issued to the duty officers and they should be ready for duties in their assigned areas. The green room should be ready in Bhadradri temple, the Collector said.

Durishetty informed that after performing special poojas at Bhadradri Temple the President would reach Veerabhadra function hall to inaugurate the schools. Ambulances and special doctors should be made available. Electricity authorities have to take measures to ensure continuous power supply and keep generators ready for alternative supply of electricity.

People without passes would not be allowed. The staff assigned the duties should undergo RTPCR tests. All the officials have to work in coordination and make the President’s trip a success. Public should cooperate with the administration as there were traffic restrictions and section 144 was imposed in Sarapaka and Bhadrachalam during the visit of the President.

SP Dr. Vineeth G said that the personnel assigned duties in the helipad, ITC, temple and Veerabhadra function hall should stay in those areas. There would be strict control of vehicle movements from 8 o’clock onwards. The Collector and the SP later inspected the helipad set up at BPL School. On Monday Air Force personnel conducted a helicopter trial

Additional Collector K Venkateswarlu, ASP B Rohith Raj and others were present.