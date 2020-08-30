Elaborate arrangements made for Ganesh immersion in Karimnagar

In Karimnagar constituency, three points Kothapalli, Manakondur and Chinthakunta have been identified for immersion and made arrangements

By | Published: 11:46 pm

Karimnagar: Elaborate arrangements have been made for the immersion of Ganesh idols to be held in Karimnagar on Monday.

In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, people and organisations were not allowed to install idols in public places in a big way. A majority of the people have installed idols in their houses.

In Karimnagar constituency, three points Kothapalli, Manakondur and Chinthakunta have been identified for immersion and made arrangements.

Beside cranes, professional swimmers have also been deployed at immersion points.

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar along with Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Y Sunil Rao visited Kothapalli tank and examined arrangements.

Kamalakar advised the people to celebrate the event in a peaceful manner with the cooperation of revenue and police personnel.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .