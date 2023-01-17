Elaborate security arrangements made for India-New Zealand match at Uppal stadium

Around 2,500 personnel drawn from various police wings including elite Octopus would be deployed at the stadium

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:39 PM, Tue - 17 January 23

Hyderabad: Elaborate security arrangements have been made at the Uppal stadium for the India-New Zealand one day cricket match scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

Around 2,500 personnel drawn from various police wings including elite Octopus would be deployed at the stadium. “Fool proof security arrangements are made at the venue. We want to ensure there is no inconvenience to the cricket fans coming to witness the match,” said Rachakonda Police Commissioner, DS Chauhan.

The police would be putting up sign boards to mark entry and exit points of the stadium. A separate gate is earmarked for the entry of the players into the stadium and no spectator or general public would be allowed near the gate. No person would be allowed into the ground before or during the match, he said. She Teams were being deployed at the stadium and stringent action would be initiated against persons who were found harassing women.

Spectators would be allowed into the stands from 12 noon on Wednesday. “Teams are keeping a watch and anyone found selling the match tickets illegally will be caught and arrested,” said Chauhan.