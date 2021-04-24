Elderly couple succumbs to Covid in Nizamabad

The deceased were, Dyavra Shetti Gangaram (62) and his wife Lakshmi (60) belong to Gannaram village of Indalwai mandal

Nizamabad: Covid-19 claimed life of an old age couple at Gannaram village of Nizamabad district. Wife died on Wednesday and husband died on Saturday morning.

The deceased were, Dyavra Shetti Gangaram (62) and his wife Lakshmi (60) belong to Gannaram village of Indalwai mandal. On Wednesday, Lakshmi died due to Covid-19 while taking treatment at GGH and her husband Gangaram died on Saturday.

This is the fifth couple in Nizamabad district that succumbed to Covid-19 in the last one week.

