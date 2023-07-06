Elderly farmer, who was washed away in Peddavagu, found dead in Asifabad

A 65-year-old farmer, who was washed away by floods in Peddavagu, was found dead with his body traced in the riverbed near Bodepalli village

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

A 65-year-old farmer, who was washed away by floods in Peddavagu, was found dead with his body traced in the riverbed near Bodepalli village

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A 65-year-old farmer, who was washed away by floods in Peddavagu at Andevelli village on Wednesday, was found dead with his body traced in the riverbed near Bodepalli village in Kaghaznagar mandal on Thursday.

Easgaon Sub-Inspector K Jagadish said Mallaiah from Devajiguda in Dahegaon mandal, was in an inebriated condition and was swept away in the floods of Peddavagu which was in spate due to rains in upstream areas. He was crossing the stream to reach Kaghaznagar.

Locals saw him being washed away, but could not save him. His relatives meanwhile had lodged a missing complaint when Mallaiah did not return home in the evening. Even as the police were searching for him, his body was found.

A temporary mud bridge was breached due to floods on Wednesday, affecting connectivity between many villages of Dahegaon and Kaghaznagar mandal. Pillars of the high-level bridge had tilted last year. Repair work on the bridge is on.