Elderly man arrested in Assam for raping minor granddaughter

By IANS Published Date - 12:50 PM, Thu - 13 July 23

Representational Image

Guwahati: A 72-year-old man has been arrested in Assam’s Hailakandi district on charges of raping his minor granddaughter, police said.

According to the police, the man’s son had filed an FIR against him following which he was arrested.

The FIR alleged that the the accused repeatedly sexually assaulted his 13-year-old granddaughter while her parents were away and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about it.

After the FIR was filed, a medical check-up of the victim confirmed that she was sexually assaulted.

After taking her statement, we apprehended the accused person and started a more thorough investigation, an officer of Hailakandi Sadar Police Station told reporters.

Hailakandi DSP Leena Doley said an investigation into the case is currently underway.

After he was produced before a court on Wednesday, the accused has been remanded for two days of police custody.

According to the police, the man was charged under provisions of POCSO Act.